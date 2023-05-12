Hedera (HBAR) Price Down 11% Over Last Week

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. Hedera has a total market cap of $1.63 billion and $20.46 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0521 or 0.00000195 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00056717 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00041715 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00019427 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00006162 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003428 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001079 BTC.

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,339,789,226 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 31,341,221,373.12959 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05074333 USD and is down -4.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 147 active market(s) with $28,046,136.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

