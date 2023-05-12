Helical (LON:HLCL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $275.50

Shares of Helical plc (LON:HLCL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 275.50 ($3.48) and last traded at GBX 278 ($3.51), with a volume of 160256 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 290 ($3.66).

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.68) price objective on shares of Helical in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.48, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £342.94 million, a P/E ratio of 414.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 311.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 333.56.

Helical plc engages in the investment, rental, and development of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company's property portfolio includes mixed use commercial/residential projects and offices. It is also involved in the office refurbishment activities. The company was formerly known as Helical Bar plc and changed its name to Helical plc in July 2016.

