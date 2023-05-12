Henderson European Focus Trust (LON:HEFT) Shares Down 1%

Henderson European Focus Trust plc (LON:HEFT – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 154.90 ($1.95) and last traded at GBX 155.50 ($1.96). 88,837 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 220,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 157 ($1.98).
Henderson European Focus Trust Stock Up 2.1 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 156.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 151.87. The company has a market capitalization of £337.24 million, a PE ratio of -704.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.72.
Henderson European Focus Trust Company Profile
Henderson European Focus Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Continental Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
