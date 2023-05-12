Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday.

HRTG has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Heritage Insurance from $3.50 to $4.25 in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Heritage Insurance from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Heritage Insurance from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

Heritage Insurance Stock Down 7.2 %

Shares of HRTG opened at $4.37 on Monday. Heritage Insurance has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.30 and a 200-day moving average of $2.40.

Insider Transactions at Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance ( NYSE:HRTG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.68. The business had revenue of $174.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.32 million. Heritage Insurance had a negative return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 16.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heritage Insurance will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Heritage Insurance news, major shareholder Raymond T. Hyer acquired 202,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.96 per share, with a total value of $396,821.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,811,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,509,785.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 208,460 shares of company stock valued at $414,942. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Heritage Insurance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,505,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,889,000 after buying an additional 82,533 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,326,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after buying an additional 50,432 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,843,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 874,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 106,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $852,000. 49.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.