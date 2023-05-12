HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.30-$1.43 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $720.00 million-$745.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $731.32 million. HireRight also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.30-1.43 EPS.

NYSE:HRT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 75,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,187. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.14. HireRight has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $18.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.24 and a beta of 0.17.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $175.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.03 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of HireRight from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of HireRight from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of HireRight in a report on Friday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of HireRight in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of HireRight from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.98.

In other news, major shareholder Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 26,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $289,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,707,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,707,357.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,977,469 shares of company stock valued at $21,098,096. Insiders own 13.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in HireRight by 234.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 347,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,941,000 after buying an additional 243,690 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in HireRight by 2,006.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 215,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 204,940 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HireRight in the fourth quarter worth about $1,840,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in HireRight by 71.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 319,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,458,000 after buying an additional 133,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of HireRight by 44.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 358,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after purchasing an additional 110,286 shares in the last quarter. 12.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

