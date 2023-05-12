Horizen (ZEN) Trading Down 12.4% This Week

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 12th. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $112.64 million and $5.02 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for about $8.23 or 0.00030672 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.85 or 0.00122369 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00048046 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000731 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Horizen Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,678,362 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.