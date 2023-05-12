Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 164,888 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 24,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 235.4% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 382,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after purchasing an additional 268,300 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 213,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 43,713 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 330,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 984,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,610,000 after purchasing an additional 276,786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Price Performance

Shares of BSM stock opened at $15.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.03. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 1-year low of $12.81 and a 1-year high of $20.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.53.

Black Stone Minerals Dividend Announcement

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.32. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 77.07% and a return on equity of 54.18%. The firm had revenue of $230.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.81 million. Analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.35%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is 68.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Black Stone Minerals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

Insider Activity at Black Stone Minerals

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 31,800 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.53 per share, with a total value of $493,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,652,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,197,844.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $1,506,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 486,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,325,500.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 31,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.53 per share, with a total value of $493,854.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,652,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,197,844.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 125,450 shares of company stock worth $1,952,882. Company insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses on the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

