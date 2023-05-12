Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SON. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,546,000 after buying an additional 972,157 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,618,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,991,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $687,633,000 after purchasing an additional 362,516 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the third quarter worth $18,086,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 166.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,072,000 after purchasing an additional 297,900 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Sonoco Products Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $59.47 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $51.52 and a one year high of $65.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.85.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is 40.40%.

Insider Activity at Sonoco Products

In other Sonoco Products news, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,640. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,640. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $110,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,458 shares of company stock worth $207,291. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.17.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.