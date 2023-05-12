Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Has $584,000 Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1,475.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 221.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total value of $6,710,174.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,111,459.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total value of $6,710,174.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,111,459.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $218,801.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,580,971 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $143.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.71. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 279.42% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.45.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Further Reading

