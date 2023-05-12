Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Has $865,000 Stock Holdings in RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 477,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,654 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RENN Fund were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of RENN Fund by 62.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579 shares during the last quarter.

Get RENN Fund alerts:

RENN Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN RCG opened at $1.72 on Friday. RENN Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $2.49.

About RENN Fund

RENN Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by RENN Capital Group, Inc The fund is co-managed by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap and mid-cap companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RENN Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RENN Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.