Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 948.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,602 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 112,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,823,000 after purchasing an additional 28,340 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 83,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 149.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 11,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

W. P. Carey stock opened at $72.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.77. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $67.76 and a one year high of $89.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 47.26%. The company had revenue of $427.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. W. P. Carey’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.067 per share. This represents a $4.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 119.94%.

Insider Activity at W. P. Carey

In other W. P. Carey news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.48 per share, for a total transaction of $72,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,032.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

About W. P. Carey

(Get Rating)

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.