Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Sells 1,425 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BIP shares. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.75.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

Shares of BIP opened at $35.18 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a one year low of $30.03 and a one year high of $43.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 439.75 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.382 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 1,912.50%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP operates as an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Midstream, and Data.

