Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Sells 256 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in American States Water in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in American States Water in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American States Water during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in American States Water during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in American States Water during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Get American States Water alerts:

American States Water Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of AWR opened at $92.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.93 and its 200 day moving average is $92.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. American States Water has a 12-month low of $71.22 and a 12-month high of $100.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 42.40 and a beta of 0.41.

American States Water Announces Dividend

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $125.37 million during the quarter. American States Water had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 15.95%. Research analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.3975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on American States Water in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American States Water from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

About American States Water

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.