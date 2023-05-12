Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,231 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $33.42 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.52 and a fifty-two week high of $36.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.15. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

