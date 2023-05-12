Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $345.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Hostess Brands updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.08-$1.13 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $1.08 to $1.13 EPS.

Hostess Brands Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Hostess Brands stock opened at $26.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.55. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Hostess Brands has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $29.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Sunday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Hostess Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Hostess Brands from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hostess Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hostess Brands

About Hostess Brands

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $957,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,463,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,113,000 after purchasing an additional 773,528 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 128,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 86,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 701.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares in the last quarter.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling, and distributing baked goods. It operates through the Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess, Dolly Madison, Cloverhill, Big Texas, and Voortman brands.

