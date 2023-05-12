Hourglass Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Hourglass Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 27,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 207.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1,873.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 416.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Alaska Air Group

In other Alaska Air Group news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $170,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,882.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alaska Air Group Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $91.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James raised Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.86.

ALK traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.74. The stock had a trading volume of 166,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.39. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.19 and a 1-year high of $53.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.51.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.33) earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska’s Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica and Belize.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.