Hourglass Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Hourglass Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,470 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.9% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.13.

Insider Activity

Walmart Stock Performance

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $1,382,127.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,994 shares in the company, valued at $195,330,785.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $80,194,380.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 264,873,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,680,924,595.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $1,382,127.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,994 shares in the company, valued at $195,330,785.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,044,002 shares of company stock worth $2,981,168,308 over the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $153.74. 875,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,017,112. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.27. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $154.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.27%.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

