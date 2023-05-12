Hourglass Capital LLC Purchases 285 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Hourglass Capital LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,620 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises 2.2% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 97.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,459,000 after acquiring an additional 127,093 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 35.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,157,000 after buying an additional 46,756 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,698,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares during the period. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IBM. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Edward Jones downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.20.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.26. 751,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,846,954. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.79 and a 200-day moving average of $135.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 337.06%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

