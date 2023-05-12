Hourglass Capital LLC Sells 340 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Hourglass Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises 2.8% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $7,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,478,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,786,361,000 after purchasing an additional 126,277 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,900,431 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,682,710,000 after acquiring an additional 156,803 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,764,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,396,236,000 after buying an additional 52,016 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,171,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $636,218,000 after buying an additional 36,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,841,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $543,015,000 after buying an additional 169,865 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total value of $1,012,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,082,458.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total transaction of $1,012,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,082,458.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $25,720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,099,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,951,611.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,938,775 shares of company stock worth $567,462,983. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

GS traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $319.71. 213,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,714,783. The company has a market cap of $106.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $349.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $429.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $389.17.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

