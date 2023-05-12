Hourglass Capital LLC Takes $224,000 Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Hourglass Capital LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UAL. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in United Airlines by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in United Airlines by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 46,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in United Airlines by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 27,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in United Airlines by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 38,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in United Airlines by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. 59.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.20.

Insider Activity

United Airlines Price Performance

In other United Airlines news, Director Edward Shapiro purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.59 per share, with a total value of $1,064,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,518,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,184,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,337,029. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.58 and a fifty-two week high of $55.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The company has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.94.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.10. United Airlines had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.24) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading

