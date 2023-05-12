HSBC Initiates Coverage on Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY)

HSBC began coverage on shares of Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Fanuc Trading Down 0.9 %

FANUY stock opened at $17.07 on Monday. Fanuc has a 1-year low of $13.03 and a 1-year high of $18.94. The firm has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.30 and its 200-day moving average is $16.16.

Get Fanuc alerts:

About Fanuc

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

FANUC Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of computer numerical control (CNC) systems, lasers, robot systems, robomachines, roboshot, robocut and nano robots. It operates through the following divisions: Factory Automation (FA), Robot, and Robomachine. The FA division manufactures CNC systems, CNC servo motors, and lasers.

Receive News & Ratings for Fanuc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanuc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.