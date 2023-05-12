HST Ventures LLC Purchases Shares of 72,333 Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

HST Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 72,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $954,000. Arbor Realty Trust comprises about 0.7% of HST Ventures LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 27,383 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 138,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 14,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 935,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,614,177. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.61 and a 200 day moving average of $13.37. The company has a quick ratio of 46.60, a current ratio of 46.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $17.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.67%. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 97.67%.

In related news, Director William C. Green purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.94 per share, for a total transaction of $54,348.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 138,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,430.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ivan Kaufman acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $179,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,183,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,175,658.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William C. Green acquired 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.94 per share, for a total transaction of $54,348.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,430.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 29,200 shares of company stock valued at $358,348 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Arbor Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.50 price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $15.50 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

