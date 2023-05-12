Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Acquired by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Humana were worth $22,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Humana by 1,257.1% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 95 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Humana

In other news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total transaction of $2,187,219.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,806.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total value of $2,187,219.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,806.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,779 shares of company stock worth $12,117,856. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Humana Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Humana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Humana from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Cowen cut their price objective on Humana from $647.00 to $581.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Humana from $562.00 to $568.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $597.37.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $528.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $410.87 and a fifty-two week high of $571.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $508.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $513.09. The firm has a market cap of $66.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.72.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.25 by $0.13. Humana had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.38%.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

