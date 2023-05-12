Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.20

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.20 and last traded at $9.26, with a volume of 3492441 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HBAN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.60. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 15.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,278. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 617,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,912,000 after buying an additional 65,038 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,567,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,553,000 after purchasing an additional 20,768 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 483,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $553,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 19,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.