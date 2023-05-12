Huntington National Bank Acquires 2,474 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $15,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE:UPS opened at $170.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $146.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.33 and its 200-day moving average is $181.13. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.58.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Further Reading

