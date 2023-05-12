Huntington National Bank Increases Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $7,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total value of $988,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,612,787.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $518,790.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,880.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total value of $988,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,612,787.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,140 shares of company stock valued at $2,493,841. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $180.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $89.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $169.07 and a 200 day moving average of $168.27. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.33 and a 52 week high of $182.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on MMC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.77.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

