Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) CFO Acquires $112,935.00 in Stock

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) CFO John D. Kelly acquired 1,500 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.29 per share, with a total value of $112,935.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 47,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,711.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Huron Consulting Group Price Performance

Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $80.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.00 and a 12-month high of $87.44.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.20. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huron Consulting Group

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HURN. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 18th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,621,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,291,000 after buying an additional 589,297 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,735,000 after purchasing an additional 15,858 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,542,000 after purchasing an additional 21,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology, data, and analytics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment focuses on serving acute care providers including national and regional health systems, academic health systems, and community health systems, and public, children, and critical access hospitals, and non-acute care providers including physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

