ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.15-6.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.93-2.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.98 billion. ICF International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.15-$6.45 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ICFI. StockNews.com lowered shares of ICF International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of ICF International from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

ICFI stock opened at $114.95 on Friday. ICF International has a twelve month low of $88.98 and a twelve month high of $121.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.66.

ICF International ( NASDAQ:ICFI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. ICF International had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $483.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ICF International will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. ICF International’s payout ratio is 16.87%.

In other ICF International news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $43,548.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,425 shares in the company, valued at $276,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ICF International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,013,000 after buying an additional 12,367 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICF International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 153,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICF International by 3.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 153,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ICF International by 19.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,313,000 after purchasing an additional 18,580 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of ICF International by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 5,769 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of professional services and technology-based solutions to government and commercial clients, including management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

