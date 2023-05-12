Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.08-$0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $170.00 million-$190.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $214.51 million. Ichor also updated its Q2 guidance to $(0.08)-$0.08 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ICHR. B. Riley increased their target price on Ichor from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut Ichor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen increased their target price on Ichor from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Ichor from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Ichor from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.43.

Get Ichor alerts:

Ichor Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ICHR traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.11. The stock had a trading volume of 33,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,452. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.80. The firm has a market cap of $787.11 million, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.95. Ichor has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Insider Activity

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $301.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.50 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 5.69%. Research analysts anticipate that Ichor will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Wendy Arienzo sold 7,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $259,719.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,421.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ichor in the 1st quarter worth $299,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,458,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,762,000 after purchasing an additional 173,847 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ichor in the 1st quarter worth $307,000. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ichor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.