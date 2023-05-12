ICON Price Hits $0.24 (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. ICON has a market cap of $233.85 million and $14.95 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000927 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ICON has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar.

ICON Profile

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 956,585,124 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official website is icon.community. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 956,577,570.96909 with 956,579,280.4544675 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.23671332 USD and is down -6.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $13,057,084.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

