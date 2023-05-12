ICON Price Hits $0.24 (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. ICON has a market cap of $233.85 million and $14.95 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000927 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ICON has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar.
ICON Profile
ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 956,585,124 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official website is icon.community. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community.
According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 956,577,570.96909 with 956,579,280.4544675 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.23671332 USD and is down -6.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $13,057,084.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”
