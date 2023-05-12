IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Receives $236.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $236.17.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of IDEX from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of IDEX from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th.
IDEX Price Performance
IEX stock opened at $207.95 on Friday. IDEX has a one year low of $172.18 and a one year high of $246.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $218.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IDEX by 910.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About IDEX
IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.
Featured Stories
