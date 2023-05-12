Immune Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUND) Stock Price Down 16.7%

Immune Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUND – Get Rating) shares fell 16.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. 21,381 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,196% from the average session volume of 1,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

Immune Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average of $0.77. The firm has a market cap of $3,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Immune Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Immune Therapeutics, Inc, a late development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, commercialization, and licensing of prescription medications for humans, animals, and pets worldwide. It develops low dose naltrexone and methionine encephalin therapies for human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infections, autoimmune diseases, immune disorders, or cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Immune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.