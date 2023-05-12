IMS Capital Management Has $1.99 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

IMS Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises 1.3% of IMS Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,889,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth $1,591,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

ADP stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $211.44. The stock had a trading volume of 602,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,854. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $87.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $216.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.29. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.61 and a 1-year high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 63.86%.

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.91.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

