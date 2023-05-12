Indiva (CVE:NDVA) Stock Price Down 14.3%

Shares of Indiva Limited (CVE:NDVA – Get Rating) traded down 14.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 365,998 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 384% from the average session volume of 75,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Indiva Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$8.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,024.41, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Indiva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Indiva Limited engages in the production, processing, and sale of cannabis and cannabis related products in Canada. It offers pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible and extract products under the INDIVA and Artisan Batch brands, as well as provides production and manufacturing services to peer entities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Indiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.