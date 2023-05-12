Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP) Shares Sold by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,526 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period.

Shares of PSEP stock opened at $30.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.68 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.48.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

