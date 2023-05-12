Insider Buying: AIB Group plc (LON:AIBG) Insider Acquires 30,000 Shares of Stock

AIB Group plc (LON:AIBG – Get Rating) insider Andy Maguire acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 330 ($4.16) per share, with a total value of £99,000 ($124,921.14).

AIB Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:AIBG traded up GBX 6.50 ($0.08) on Friday, reaching GBX 333.50 ($4.21). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,156. AIB Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 169 ($2.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 380.60 ($4.80). The company has a market cap of £8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,421.74 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 333.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 313.85.

AIB Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of €0.06 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from AIB Group’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. AIB Group’s payout ratio is currently 2,173.91%.

About AIB Group

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

