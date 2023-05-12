Insider Buying: BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Director Buys $71,500.00 in Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) Director Joe Goyne acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.50 per share, with a total value of $71,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

BancFirst Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BANF opened at $73.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. BancFirst Co. has a 52-week low of $68.44 and a 52-week high of $118.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.06.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.04. BancFirst had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 40.57%. As a group, analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BancFirst Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of BancFirst from $84.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BancFirst

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 1,221.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 67.7% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 19.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the third quarter worth about $83,000. 45.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending, depository and funds transfer services, collections, safe deposit boxes, cash management services, retail brokerage services, and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

See Also

