Insider Buying: Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) EVP Buys 4,800 Shares of Stock

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) EVP Scott Obermeier bought 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.99 per share, with a total value of $81,552.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 192,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,272,257.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLMT traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $16.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,146. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -32.84 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.08. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $20.50.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $999.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.85 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a negative return on equity of 15.19% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 24.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 308,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 40,480 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 16,436 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

CLMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Calumet Specialty Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.93.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

