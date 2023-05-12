Insider Buying: Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Director Purchases $47,354.44 in Stock

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) Director Christine H. H. Camp bought 3,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.84 per share, with a total value of $47,354.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,785.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Central Pacific Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CPF opened at $13.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $377.44 million, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.10. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $24.75.

Central Pacific Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Pacific Financial

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,124,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,072,000 after purchasing an additional 27,622 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,125,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,198,000 after acquiring an additional 160,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,403,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,168,000 after acquiring an additional 179,672 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 969,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,045,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 811,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,409,000 after acquiring an additional 58,390 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Central Pacific Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Central Pacific Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

