Insider Buying: Luceco plc (LON:LUCE) Insider Acquires 778 Shares of Stock

Luceco plc (LON:LUCE – Get Rating) insider Will Hoy bought 778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 108 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £840.24 ($1,060.24).

LON:LUCE traded up GBX 9.40 ($0.12) on Friday, hitting GBX 116.80 ($1.47). 769,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,772. The company has a market cap of £187.81 million, a P/E ratio of 1,534.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 119.47 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 111.29. Luceco plc has a 52 week low of GBX 63.47 ($0.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 155 ($1.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.02, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from Luceco’s previous dividend of $1.60. Luceco’s dividend payout ratio is 7,142.86%.

Separately, Peel Hunt cut shares of Luceco to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes various light emitting diode (LED) lighting products and wiring accessories in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through Wiring Accessories, Portable Power, and LED Lighting segments. The company offers interior lighting products, including panel, downlight, battens, and high bay; and exterior lighting products, such as floodlights, bulkheads, road lanterns, and bollards, as well as retrofit lamps and tubes, industrial lighting, exterior commercial and domestic site inspection, and lighting control products.

