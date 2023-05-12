Insider Buying: Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (LON:ODX) Insider Buys £2,084.94 in Stock

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (LON:ODX – Get Rating) insider Christopher Paul Lea purchased 69,498 shares of Omega Diagnostics Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £2,084.94 ($2,630.84).

ODX opened at GBX 2.50 ($0.03) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.94 million, a P/E ratio of -125.00 and a beta of 4.05. Omega Diagnostics Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 2.12 ($0.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 4.50 ($0.06).

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes medical diagnostics products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, South/Central America, India, other Asian countries and the Far East, Africa, and the Middle East. The company is also involved in the research, development, and production of kits, as well as engaged in detection of immune reactions to food under the Foodprint name.

