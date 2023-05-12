Insider Buying: Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (LON:ODX) Insider Buys £2,084.94 in Stock

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (LON:ODX – Get Rating) insider Christopher Paul Lea purchased 69,498 shares of Omega Diagnostics Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £2,084.94 ($2,630.84).
Omega Diagnostics Group Price Performance
ODX opened at GBX 2.50 ($0.03) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.94 million, a P/E ratio of -125.00 and a beta of 4.05. Omega Diagnostics Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 2.12 ($0.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 4.50 ($0.06).
Omega Diagnostics Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Thinking Of Buying The Dip On JD.com? Consider This First
- Wynn Resorts: A Winning Bet for 2023
- A Royally Good Time To Buy The Walt Disney Company
- 3 Surprising Stocks Leading Growth Over Value
- Copa Holdings Is Looking For A Comeback, Its Dividend Agrees
Receive News & Ratings for Omega Diagnostics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Diagnostics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.