Insider Selling: Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Director Sells 1,700,000 Shares of Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) Director L-5 Healthcare Partners, Llc sold 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $25,296,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,081,538 shares in the company, valued at $164,893,285.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Alphatec Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ATEC traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.60. 1,101,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,938. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.73 and a 12-month high of $17.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.25.
Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 575.45% and a negative net margin of 39.28%. The company had revenue of $105.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Alphatec by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,767,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,693 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the first quarter valued at about $15,068,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 287.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 819,973 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,792,000 after acquiring an additional 608,495 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,071,701 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,586,000 after acquiring an additional 483,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,558,000. 48.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.
