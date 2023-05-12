Insider Selling: Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) CEO Sells $17,023.60 in Stock

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) CEO Christopher Posner sold 3,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total transaction of $17,023.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Cara Therapeutics Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ CARA opened at $4.03 on Friday. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $12.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.85.
Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.03 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 204.16% and a negative return on equity of 45.46%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cara Therapeutics
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CARA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cara Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.
About Cara Therapeutics
CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.
Recommended Stories
