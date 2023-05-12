Insider Selling: Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) CEO Sells $17,023.60 in Stock

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) CEO Christopher Posner sold 3,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total transaction of $17,023.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cara Therapeutics Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CARA opened at $4.03 on Friday. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $12.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.85.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.03 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 204.16% and a negative return on equity of 45.46%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cara Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 7.8% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 210.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 101,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 68,844 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 4.7% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 45,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 3.0% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 130,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 26.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

CARA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cara Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

About Cara Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.