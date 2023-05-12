Insider Selling: Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) CFO Sells $4,142,298.52 in Stock

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) CFO Stephen R. Scherger sold 160,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $4,142,298.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 427,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,035,013.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
GPK opened at $25.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.62. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $19.08 and a 1 year high of $26.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.42.
Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 0.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 83,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the third quarter valued at $235,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 145.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 121,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 72,030 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 3.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 609,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,601,000 after purchasing an additional 27,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GPK. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.78.
Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.
