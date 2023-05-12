Insider Selling: Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) CFO Sells $4,142,298.52 in Stock

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) CFO Stephen R. Scherger sold 160,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $4,142,298.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 427,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,035,013.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

GPK opened at $25.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.62. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $19.08 and a 1 year high of $26.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.42.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Graphic Packaging

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 0.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 83,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the third quarter valued at $235,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 145.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 121,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 72,030 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 3.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 609,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,601,000 after purchasing an additional 27,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GPK. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.78.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

