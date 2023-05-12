Insider Selling: Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Director Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) Director Harry Brandler sold 25,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $1,251,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,462,242.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Green Brick Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Green Brick Partners stock traded down $0.82 on Friday, reaching $50.26. 718,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,285. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $53.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.84.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 29.35% and a net margin of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $431.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.88 million. Analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GRBK shares. B. Riley upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 50.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 23,110 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,000. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

See Also

