Insider Selling: ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) CFO Sells 14,081 Shares of Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) CFO Steven Vattuone sold 14,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $127,855.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 386,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,508,157.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Steven Vattuone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 17th, Steven Vattuone sold 300 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $2,700.00.

On Thursday, April 13th, Steven Vattuone sold 100 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $900.00.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Steven Vattuone sold 21,688 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $195,192.00.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Steven Vattuone sold 11,229 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total transaction of $85,452.69.

Shares of ONTF traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.64. 419,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,226. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.03 million, a P/E ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 0.07. ON24, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $13.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.44.

ON24 ( NYSE:ONTF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $46.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.23 million. ON24 had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.59%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ON24, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in ON24 by 4.6% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in ON24 by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in ON24 by 12.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ON24 by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ON24 by 3.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. 78.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of ON24 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

