Insider Selling: OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Director Sells 3,619 Shares of Stock

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey B. Lamkin sold 3,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $101,838.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,951,857.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

OneWater Marine Stock Down 1.3 %

OneWater Marine stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.90. The stock had a trading volume of 64,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,985. The company has a market capitalization of $439.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.29. OneWater Marine Inc. has a one year low of $23.68 and a one year high of $43.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $524.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.95 million. On average, analysts expect that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneWater Marine

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 17,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 9,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after acquiring an additional 17,258 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in OneWater Marine by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ONEW shares. 500.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.83.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

Further Reading

