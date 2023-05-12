Insider Selling: Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) COO Sells $3,354,808.60 in Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) COO Parth Mehrotra sold 117,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $3,354,808.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,856,940.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Parth Mehrotra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 1st, Parth Mehrotra sold 28,323 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $790,494.93.

On Thursday, April 27th, Parth Mehrotra sold 1,102 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $30,856.00.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Parth Mehrotra sold 1,500 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total transaction of $42,120.00.

On Monday, April 10th, Parth Mehrotra sold 290 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $8,120.00.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Parth Mehrotra sold 22,604 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $633,816.16.

On Monday, April 3rd, Parth Mehrotra sold 619 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $17,332.00.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Parth Mehrotra sold 5,140 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $144,125.60.

On Thursday, March 9th, Parth Mehrotra sold 20,101 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $568,858.30.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Parth Mehrotra sold 48,473 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $1,374,209.55.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Parth Mehrotra sold 53,560 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $1,506,642.80.

Privia Health Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $27.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 245.55, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.77. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $44.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $364.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.16 million. Privia Health Group had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 3.20%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PRVA shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. SVB Securities increased their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Stephens began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Privia Health Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Privia Health Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 46.1% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Privia Health Group by 171.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Privia Health Group during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

