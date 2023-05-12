Insider Selling: Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Insider Sells $12,727.26 in Stock

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) insider Yufan Stephanie Wang sold 234 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total value of $12,727.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Progress Software stock opened at $55.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.94. Progress Software Co. has a 12 month low of $40.33 and a 12 month high of $59.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The software maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $165.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 31.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PRGS shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Progress Software from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Progress Software from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Progress Software from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progress Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRGS. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 285.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,050,744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,365,000 after purchasing an additional 778,377 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new stake in Progress Software in the 1st quarter valued at $23,911,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Progress Software in the 4th quarter valued at $20,040,000. Natixis grew its holdings in Progress Software by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 730,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,828,000 after buying an additional 370,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Progress Software by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,236,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,204,000 after buying an additional 250,733 shares in the last quarter.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of products that develop and deploy mission-critical business applications. Its products and solutions include OpenEdge, Developer Tools, Sitefinity, Corticon, DataDirect Connect, MOVEit, Chef, WhatsUp Gold, Kemp Loadmaster, and Kemp Flowmon Network Visibility.

