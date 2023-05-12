Insider Selling: Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CEO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 3,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $106,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,556,877.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Silk Road Medical Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ SILK traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.56. The company had a trading volume of 508,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,787. The company has a current ratio of 10.41, a quick ratio of 9.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $58.04. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.59 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.86 and its 200-day moving average is $48.11.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $40.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.69 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 63.30% and a negative net margin of 39.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Silk Road Medical

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Silk Road Medical by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Silk Road Medical by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Silk Road Medical by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Silk Road Medical by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Silk Road Medical by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,556,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,542,000 after purchasing an additional 29,112 shares during the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SILK has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Silk Road Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M.

