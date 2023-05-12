Insider Selling: Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CEO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 3,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $106,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,556,877.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Silk Road Medical Trading Down 1.0 %
NASDAQ SILK traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.56. The company had a trading volume of 508,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,787. The company has a current ratio of 10.41, a quick ratio of 9.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $58.04. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.59 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.86 and its 200-day moving average is $48.11.
Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $40.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.69 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 63.30% and a negative net margin of 39.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Silk Road Medical
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SILK has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Silk Road Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday.
About Silk Road Medical
Silk Road Medical, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Silk Road Medical (SILK)
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
- Oracle Stock Climbs For Third Month, Still In Buy Range
Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.